Francis Kennedy Hall, Jr. (Frank), died on August 27, 2021 peacefully with family close by his side at Suncoast Hospice Care Center in Pinellas Park, Florida. Frank was born January 20, 1942 in Macon, Georgia to Francis Kennedy Hall and Marion Gwaltney Hall. He graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in Macon where he was a member of Alpha Kappa Omega fraternity and excelled as a trophy-winning southpaw baseball pitcher. Frank went on to graduate from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1965, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and continued his pitching passion with the Yellow Jackets. He began his career in textiles at Russell Corporation, in Alexander City, Alabama in 1965. Working over twenty-five years at Russell, Frank then went to Fruit of the Loom in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and retired after over six years of service.
As a child, Frank fell in love with being on the water while spending summers at his grandmother’s house in Biddeford Pool, Maine. Upon retirement, he pursued his dream of living on a sailboat. There, he developed new friendships, taught his kids charting, and loved extended trips on the boat. Sailing to Cuba was a highlight of his time aboard the Huntress. He also enjoyed working at West Marine and helping boaters navigate marine solutions.
Frank loved the game of golf, recently sharing with his doctor his fond memories of playing on some of the most beloved golf courses. He fervently followed his American League favorite Boston Red Sox, and he enjoyed sending hand-picked greeting cards to his grandchildren.
Frank is survived by his children, Francis Kennedy (Ken) Hall III (Alexis) and three grandchildren, of Carlsbad, California; Holly Hall-Perry (John) and two grandchildren of Lakewood, Colorado; his sister, Marion Cleveland Hall (Lafe Lawyer) of Langley, Washington; his aunt, Nancy Russell Gwaltney (Mrs. Eugene Cleveland Gwaltney, Jr.) of Alexander City, Alabama, and numerous Gwaltney and Hall cousins.
Frank wished to be buried in Riverside Cemetery in Macon beside his parents. There will be a graveside service for the family, the date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s name can be made to the Baseball program at Georgia Tech through the Alexander-Tharpe Fund, where you can appropriate funds in his memory. Visit www.atfund.org/frankhalljr. Under the In Honor/In Memory section of the form, select In Memory of and type Frank K Hall, Jr.
Alternatively, donations can be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Suncoast Hospice of Pinellas County, or a cause of your choice in Frank’s memory.