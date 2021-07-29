Graveside service for F.W. "Bill" Breedlove, age 75, of Sylacauga will be Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Bobby Green officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at Curtis and Son North Chapel.
Mr. Breedlove passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by parents: Henry and Olivia Breedlove, brother: Kenneth Vondale Breedlove and sons: Wesley Craig Breedlove and Kevin Ashley Breedlove.
Survivors are his Wife of 55 years: Janice Breedlove, Daughter: Brooke Breedlove (Ben), Sister: Delilah Breedlove, Grandchildren: Hayden Breedlove, Kristen Breedlove (Brantley) and Great Grandchild: Rylee Jordan Parker.
Pallbearers will be Mack Adams, Gary Nicholson, Todd Adams, Mark Ferguson, Kenneth Rayfield and Hayden Breedlove.
Honorary Pallbearers are Kevin Breedlove, Daniel Breedlove and Dennis Farr.
online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.