Emma Pearl Smith Hewitt, 83, of Selma, Alabama passed away at her home on May 17, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, May 20 at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery in Dadeville, Alabama with Linville Memorial Funeral Home in Eclectic directing. Mrs. Hewitt was born on February 8, 1938 to Lumus Mann, Sr. and Mary Lee Winslett Mann in Dadeville, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Lumus Mann, Jr and Hubert Mann, sister Sara Mann Sanders, former spouse Albert Hayward Smith, and an infant daughter. Mrs. Hewitt is survived by her husband, Terry Hewitt, two sons Kenny (Wanda) Smith, Ricky Smith, and two grandchildren, Shanna (John) Maughan and Michael Smith. Say not in grief ‘she is no more’ but in thankfulness that she was. -Hebrew Proverb. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama