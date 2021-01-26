Elwilda Virginia Lewis, 94, of Kendallville, Indiana, and formerly of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, died Friday, January 22, 2021, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
She was born June 1, 1926, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to William and Elizabeth (McCormick) Tatman.
She was a 1944 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne.
Mrs. Lewis had worked in the office of Consumers Power in Jackson, Michigan.
She was a lifelong devout member of the Catholic Church.
Elwilda loved her home on the lake, visiting with people, playing cards, and doing jigsaw puzzles. She dearly loved praying to the Lord and she loved her grand and greatgrandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Kristina V. (Richard) James of Odenville, Alabama; two sons, Alan G. (Daphanie) Lewis of Jackson, Michigan, and Mark Lewis of Jackson, Michigan; four grandchildren, Kelly (Brently) Travelbee, Sarah (Tony) Halsey, Rachel (Mark) Rhodes and Autumn Lewis; six great-grandchildren, Cameron, Dominic, Nova, Nash, Evan and Piper two sisters, Loretta Brady of Kendallville and Evelyn Pangburn of Kendallville.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, William Lewis; a daughter, Maureen Andrews; three sons, Robert Lewis, Tim Lewis, and Steve Lewis; three sisters, Esther Barber, Velma Tatman and Edith McDiffiet; two brothers, Clarence Tatman and Bernard Tatman.
There will be no visitation, services at a later date.
Burial will be in Hillview Memorial Park in Alexander City, Alabama.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
