“Jane” Riley Blackwell passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, February 10, 2022, in the company of her husband Mike R. Blackwell of 58 years, after a long battle with congestive heart failure. Born and reared in Alexander City, Jane lived in Hueytown, Alabama.
Jane was born on July 30, 1942, to Nettie McClure Riley and Newbern B. Riley. Jane and Mike met in 1962 and eloped on May 16, 1964, to Trenton, Georgia, honeymooning in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Since she was a little girl, Jane had wanted to become a registered nurse. During high school, Jane became a candy striper at Russell Hospital in Alexander City. She graduated from Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City and studied nursing at Ida V. Moffett School of Nursing and West End Baptist Hospital (now Princeton) in Birmingham. She completed her nursing studies through Livingston University, the University of Alabama, and Samford University. She graduated with a B.S.N. in nursing in September 1964. Jane dedicated her life to nursing until her retirement. She volunteered her time as a registered nurse to those in need.
Jane is survived by her husband, Mike (aka Michael, “Mickey”); her three sons: David (Kristina), Paul (Jenny), and Keith; their four grandchildren: Caroline, Daniel, Benjamin, and Victoria; and extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association would be appreciated in memory of Mrs. Jane Blackwell.