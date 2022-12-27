Funeral services for Eleanor Cameron Carlisle Childers (78) of Alexander City will be on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at First United Methodist Church of this city at 11:30 A. M. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 until time of service in the church narthex. Interment will follow at Alexander City Cemetery.
Eleanor died suddenly on December 23, 2022 in Montgomery, AL. She was born November 13, 1944, in Alexander City, AL, the third child of Dr. James E. Cameron and his wife Edith Josephine Ellison Cameron.
Eleanor attended the local schools and graduated from Benjamin Russell High School in 1963; she then attended Auburn University from which she graduated in 1967 with a degree in elementary education.
In 1964 Eleanor married W. David Carlisle and they had two children, Virginia Cameron Carlisle and Warren David Carlisle, Jr. For twenty-five years Eleanor taught first and then sixth grade in the city school system. After her retirement, she and her friend, Judy Woodard, owned and operated a small boutique, Tomorrow’s Nostalgia, first at High Cotton Antique Mall and later at Queen’s Attic. In addition to her teaching and business career, Eleanor was an avid gardener, skilled artist, talented decorator, great cook, and wonderful hostess to her family and friends. She was a member of the Tuesday Study
Club, an organization in which she held many offices over the years. She also belonged to the Five Points Garden Club and a bridge club as well as a former member of the city beautification committee.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Eleanor was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends and had just hosted a large family gathering at her home last Saturday night. Eleanor will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Eleanor is survived by her husband of eight years, Jimmy Childers; her children Cameron Carlisle McDaniel (David) and David Carlisle, Jr. (Jennifer) and a stepdaughter, Kesi Walker; grandchildren Carlisle Guy (Brannon), Will Kellum (Tori), Max Carlisle, Claire Carlisle and seven step-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Edith Cameron Blankenship, a brother-in-law Jim Carlisle (Sarah), sisters-in-law Alyce Carlisle, Scooter Copeland (Charles) and Mabel Jarvis. There are three great grandchildren, Bryant and Brock Guy and Briggs Kellum, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Cameron, two sisters Elizabeth Cameron and Elaine Cameron Mayfield Carlisle, one brother James E. Cameron, Jr., her first husband David Carlisle (1937-2006), and brothers-in-law Freddie Blankenship, Dwight Carlisle, and Hoyt Carlisle.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to First United Methodist Church (280), Backpack Buddies, 3266 U. S. Highway 280, Alexander City, AL 35010 or to the charity of your choice.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.