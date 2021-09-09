Funeral services for Effie Jeanette Johnson, age 72, of Five Points, AL, will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Quattlebaum Funeral Chapel with Bro. Tim Whaley officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
Mrs. Johnson passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at her residence.
Survivors include her daughters, Carol Johnson (Curtis Foster) of Rock Stand, Marjorie Brown (Clint) of Franklin, GA, and Brandy Brooks (Ralph) of Rock Stand; sons, James Johnson (Angie) of Roanoke, and Benjamin Johnson (Margie) of Standing Rock; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margie Smith of Standing Rock, Ann McKamey of Alex City, and Jane Wilkins of Alex City.
Pallbearers will be Justin Johnson, Nick Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Mathew Harlin and Dakota Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Norred, Garth Murr, and Chris Johnson.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Dadeville, Alabama, on May 5, 1949, the daughter of James Addis and Willie Dalton Coker McKelvey. She was a member of True Faith in Cusseta, Alabama, and was a knitter for Signal Apparel. Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rayford Johnson; brother; and three sisters.