Edward Franklin Harris, Sr. was born in Sylacauga, Alabama on January 3, 1934 and died November 17, 2019 in Birmingham, Alabama where he was currently residing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie U. Harris and Clara J. Harris; by his siblings, Louis Harris, Elgin Harris, Leavis Harris, Linwood Harris, and Dewayne Harris, Ruby Nell Riggins, and Cluedie Pearl Cannon. He was also preceded in death by his son, Edward Franklin Harris, Jr. Survivors include his sister, Christine Patten of Birmingham; his daughter-in-law, Tami Easterday (Kent) of Gainesville, Georgia; grandson, Durham Harris (Tiffany) of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; grandson, Jonathan Harris of Atlanta, Georgia; granddaughter, Anna Catherine Harris of Gainesville, Georgia; great-grandson, Roman Harris of Gainesville; and many nieces and nephews.
He suffered a severe spinal injury at age 23 which shaped the course of his life. He was active in organizations which advocated for the physically handicapped and lobbied for their best interest and accommodations in society. He was awarded national recognition for his leadership and work for the most prominent such organization of the 1960s. He was educated in accounting and served in an accounting position for both the state of Alabama and for Goodwill Industries. He also managed the finances for a large salvage company in the Montgomery area.
He lived in Valdosta, Georgia for many years and was active in Morningside Baptist Church. Upon moving to Birmingham five years ago he has been associated with Shades Mountain Baptist Church which faithfully ministered to him. In Birmingham he lived in Town Village Retirement Community making many wonderful friends there.
His funeral will be held at Jackson’s Gap Baptist Church, 23 E. Church Street, Jackson’s Gap, Alabama 36861, on Saturday, November 23. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. followed by the service at 2:00 p.m., concluding with the graveside service at Jackson’s Gap cemetery.
Memorials may be made in his honor to Jackson’s Gap Baptist Church (address above), or to Shades Mountain Baptist Church, 2017 Columbiana Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35216.