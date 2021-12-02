Funeral Service for Ed Windsor, 62, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Mike Densmore and Rev. Chip Vann will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hissop-Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Ed passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham. He was born on August 5, 1959 in Bossier City, Louisiana to David Earl Windsor and Patricia Ann Prater Windsor. Ed loved his family dearly, especially his granddaughter, “Sweet Pea”. He loved his job with Alabama Power Shoreline Management, especially working on the Goat Island, Dare Park, and all river projects. Ed was a member of Alexander City First United Methodist Church, was a man of strong faith, and would help others in their walk of faith also. He was an avid Auburn and SEC football fan, loved to turkey and deer hunt, enjoyed drawing cartoons for his family, woodworking, and building.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Angelia D. Windsor; son, Joshua Ryan Windsor (Jennifer); daughter, Payton Alyssa Windsor; granddaughter, Ralee Adison Windsor; mother, Patricia Ann Windsor; brother, David Wayne Windsor (Buffy); and sister-in-law, Theresa Windsor.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Earl Windsor and brother, Kenneth Albert Windsor.
“WORK LIKE YOU’RE WORKING FOR THE LORD!” Ed Windsor
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hissop-Concord Cemetery, c/o of Diane Hough, 216 Lorena Dr., Alexander City, Alabama 35010.