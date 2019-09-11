Dr. Travis Jordan Tindal
1943 - 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Travis Jordan Tindal announces his passing on September 11, 2019, at the age of 76. Travis will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife of 55 years, Rosalyn Willis Tindal and their children, Trav (Pam), Mark (Jeri), Lee (Michelle), Cathy (Mark) Brown, and Lee (Claudia) McDaris. He was a dad of three, but a father to many… you know who you are! Travis, also known as “Granman”, will be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren, T.J., Connor, Matthew, Justin, and Miranda. His sister, Angie (Mike) Lamb also mourns his passing. Travis was predeceased by his father and mother, Robert and Kava Tindal.
Travis spent a lifetime serving others during his time as principal at Berney Points Baptist School, Registrar at Samford University, Associate Director of Medical Student Records at UAB School of Medicine, and as a nouthetic counselor through Covenant House at Philadelphia Baptist Church.
Travis taught Sunday School for more than 30 years and served as a deacon at Brookwood Baptist, Philadelphia Baptist, and First Baptist Alexander City where he was given the title of deacon emeritus.
The Tindal family would like to extend extreme gratitude to Beyond Home Care and their staff, especially JoAnn Thomas who has been by his side for almost two years. You are truly part of the family!
Above all things, Travis loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom he now talks with face to face. His family celebrates his renewed health and rejoices in the fact that he is now home.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church Alexander City on Saturday, September 14th. Visitation will be from 9-11 with services beginning at 11 and graveside services immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Alexander City to support their building campaign.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.