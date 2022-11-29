A Memorial Service for Dr. Ralph Carr Craddock, 82, of Alexander City, will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Steve King will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home
Dr. Craddock passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Grandview Medical Center (Birmingham). He was born on June 1, 1940 in Alexander City to Ralph Wheeler Craddock and Frances Carr Craddock of Dadeville.
A graduate of Dadeville High School, Dr. Craddock attended college at Auburn University, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and Alpha Epsilon Delta National Premedical Honor Society. After graduating from Auburn in 1962, Dr. Craddock attended the University of Alabama School of Dentistry in Birmingham and was a member of the Delta Sigma Delta Professional Dental Fraternity.
Upon completing dental school, Dr. Craddock served as a Captain in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox. He then returned to Tallapoosa County to open his dental office in Alexander City, where he proudly and humbly served his dental patients for more than 40 years.
Dr. Craddock was a member of First Baptist Church of Alexander City. He loved Auburn football, ice cream, and spending time with his friends and family at the lake and on his family farm in Jacksons Gap.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Bonner Craddock of Alexander City, son Patrick Craddock (Amanda) of Alexander City, son John Craddock (Alison) of Birmingham, granddaughter Hannah Grace Craddock, and granddaughter Lauren Elizabeth Craddock.
He was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Craddock Kaufman, father Ralph Wheeler Craddock, and mother Frances Carr Craddock.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Alexander City, Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611, or to the charity of one’s choice.
