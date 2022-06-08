Funeral Service for Dr. James Pitts Temple, Sr., 94, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Friday June 10, 2022, at 11:30 am at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Ronnie Palmer and Rev. Wayne Cowhick will officiate. Burial will follow in the Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Langley Funeral Home.
Dr. Temple passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his residence. He was born on June 28, 1927, in Sylacauga, Alabama to William Frank Temple and Mary Hannah Pitts Temple. He was an active member of Alex City Methodist Church. He graduated Auburn University in 1950 in Pharmacy and worked as a pharmacist for five years. Then he attended the Medical College of Alabama (now UAB) and graduated in 1959. He completed his residency at Carraway Methodist Hospital in Birmingham from 1959 until 1960. Dr. Temple moved to Alexander City in 1960 to set up private practice and worked on Church Street in an old dwelling. In 1968 he established Temple Medical Clinic and provided family medicine for 62 years. Dr. Temple was recognized as the oldest active pharmacist and oldest practicing physician in the State of Alabama.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda T. Brewer (Allen) of Dadeville; son, James P. Temple, Jr. of Dadeville; grandchildren, Michelle Templeton (Jason), Michael T. Craft, Allie Lynn (Josh), and James P. "Tripp" Temple, III; three great granddaughters; and six great grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 65 years, Fay Shepherd Temple; three brothers and five sisters.