Dr. James Bob Drake passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
He was born January 16, 1943 to James Robert and Ruby Burton Drake.
Bob received his BS degree, Masters, and PHD from Auburn University, where he worked as both an instructor and Department Head in the College of Education for many years and finished his career as the President of Livingston University. A lifelong educator, his favorite hobbies included farming, hunting, travel and Auburn Football.
He was predeceased by his parents and many friends, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bob is survived by a brother Dennis Cecil Drake, a daughter Paige, 3 grandsons, and many friends.
Per his wishes, there will be no services held; anyone wishing to remember Bob may make a scholarship donation to Auburn University, School of Agriculture, or Alabama Boys/Girls Ranch, which were both very near and dear to his heart.
A special thanks to Dr. Charles Veale & staff and “Drake’s Angels”, Michelle, Christine, Bobbie, Maria, Cornetta and Felicia, who treated him with love, compassion and respect until his final passing.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory officiating.
