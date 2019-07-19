Dorothy Marie Wright, age 80, went to be with her Lord on July 16, 2019.
Dot, as most knew her, grew up in Mobile, Ala., and graduated from Baker High School. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Auburn University and taught mathematics for 43 years at the high school, junior college and university levels.
She was a member of the National Retired Teachers Association.
Dot called Alexander City, Ala., home for the majority of her life. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church and was on its serving committee as well as a past Jr. Warden. She was also an active member of the Alabama Cursillo.
Despite her diminutive size, Dot had a heart bigger than most. She treated friends like family and was always there when people needed her. She spent countless hours serving others, and as a result, positively impacted the lives of those she knew.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Rueben Odell Wright; parents, Howard and Marie Ashcraft; three brothers, Howard, Robert and John Ashcraft; and sister, JoAnn Bischoff. She is survived by two sisters, Lenora Cadden and Patricia Adams.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 1 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. James Episcopal Church building fund.
