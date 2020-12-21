Dorothy Jean Cain Thomas “Dot” passed away peacefully on December 17th, 2020, at the age of 78. She is survived by her son Bradley Phillip Thomas (Lacey) of Montgomery, AL; twin daughters Julie Thomas Numnum (Mark) and Susan Thomas Wintermantel (Nick), both of Birmingham, AL; sister Ruby Hughes (Thomas) and 13 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Phil Thomas.
She and five siblings were born and raised by Mr. and Mrs. E.V. Cain of Walker County and then Northport, AL. She graduated Salutatorian from Tuscaloosa County High School and became the first in her family to pursue postgraduate education, earning both a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Master of Arts in Secondary Education from the University of Alabama.
She had numerous teachings and counseling positions throughout her career in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina ranging from junior high to college level mathematics and ultimately finishing her career as a middle school counselor in Auburn, AL for 13 years. She made lasting impressions on her students, some of whom would continue to write letters to her expressing their gratitude throughout her retirement years.
Outside of her love and involvement in education, she would later in life say that raising her 3 children was her greatest accomplishment and joy. The love for her family and others is the greatest legacy she leaves.
She also passed on a love for learning to her children, always emphasizing the importance of reading. Unbeknownst to many, as a child she had quickness and speed, and reigned as the fastest in her elementary class.
When she wasn’t preparing for children and grandchildren visits, she enjoyed attending services at the First United Methodist Church, caring for her beloved dog, Sugar, being involved with her neighborhood association the “Honeybees”, working crossword puzzles, writing and calling siblings and old friends, and enthusiastically watching Alabama football.
There will be a private family gathering to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Lake Martin Animal Shelter, First United Methodist Church of Alexander City, or to the charity of your choice in her memory.