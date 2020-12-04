Dorothy Faye Krohn
March 5, 1935 - November 25, 2020
Our sweet mama, Dorothy Faye Jackson Krohn, a long-time resident of Alexander City, Alabama, passed away on November 25, 2020.
Born on March 5, 1935, Ms. Krohn was an active member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and served as an outreach minister. She was formerly the activities director of Chapman Healthcare Center, and later she became a resident there, where she led a Bible study and continued an outreach ministry for her church. In her home, she provided lunch monthly for friends and ladies of the church. When she could no longer do so, she helped to create “The Lunch Bunch,” which meets monthly at Buck’s diner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Layton Krohn, a son, William Curtis Jones, Jr., her parents, Dorothy Bates Jackson and Ernest Edwin Jackson, and her sister, Geraldine “Jerrie” McIngvale.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Lee Tatum (Jack), her son, David Christopher Bullard (Peggy), her grandchildren, Lauren Tatum, Jack Tatum III (Kilie), Katrina Jones, William Curtis Jones III, and four great-grandchildren.
In light of COVID 19, there was a private burial at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Thank you to the caring staff of Chapman Healthcare Center, the sweet ladies at Lake Martin Community Hospital, and to her many friends who made her life richer.
