Graveside services for Donald Thornton Anthony, Jr. “Donnie”, age 67, of Roanoke will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Cedarwood Cemetery with Bro. Tim Whaley officiating and Steve Daniel delivering the eulogy.
The family will receive friends at Quattlebaum Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 8th.
Mr. Anthony passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.
Survivors include one son, Lew Anthony of Chattanooga, TN; one daughter, Liz Hadaway (Will) of Waverly, AL; two grandchildren, Colton Wynn Anthony and Willow Jane Hadaway; the mother of his children, Jane Irvin Anthony of Roanoke; two brothers, Steve Anthony and Bill Anthony, both of Roanoke.
Pallbearers will be Alex Anthony, Aden Anthony, Zak Anthony, Benji Johnson, Wayne Shaw, and Eddie Pike.
A lifelong resident of this area, Mr. Anthony was born August 7, 1954, the son of Donald Thornton Anthony, Sr., and Barbara Wilkerson Anthony. He was a member of Roanoke First United Methodist Church and had been a sales agent with Liberty National Life Insurance Company. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant grandchildren, Jackson Irvin Anthony and Grace Helen Anthony.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Lowell United Methodist Church, 325 Handley Avenue, Roanoke, AL 36274.