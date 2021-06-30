Mr. Donald Simmons, 78, of Goodwater, AL passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Russell Medical Center. Visitation: Friday, July 02, 2021 at Hatchett Springs Worship Center, Goodwater, AL; 5-7pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 03, 2021 at The Old Goodwater High School Auditorium, Goodwater, AL. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour’s Memorial Funeral Home.  

