Mr. Donald Simmons, 78, of Goodwater, AL passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Russell Medical Center. Visitation: Friday, July 02, 2021 at Hatchett Springs Worship Center, Goodwater, AL; 5-7pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 03, 2021 at The Old Goodwater High School Auditorium, Goodwater, AL. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour’s Memorial Funeral Home.
Service information
Jul 2
Visitation
Friday, July 2, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
