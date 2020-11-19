Donald Edgeworth Little, Sr.
October 17, 1927 – October 14, 2020
Don was born in Alexander City, AL, to Sue Gale Little and Robert Patterson Little. He was a graduate of Alexander City High School. After serving in the Army Air Corps, he entered Auburn University receiving Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.
Don taught in the Alexander City School system. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Alexander City , serving as Deacon and Elder.
Memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 96, Alexander City, AL 35011.