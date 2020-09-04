Donald Earl Durbin, D.C.
July 6, 1933 - September 3, 2020
Donald Earl Durbin, D.C. passed away on September 3rd, 2020 at the age of 87.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Ann Durbin and his parents, Earl and Thelma Weber Durbin.
He is survived by his children, Peggy E. and Russell Earl Durbin; Grandchildren, Tanya René Martin and Christina Driver McKerley; great-grandchildren, Kimberly Lynn and Ellie Mae DeLee; and fur baby, Precious.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers of Camp Hill, Alabama is handling arrangements.