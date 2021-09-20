Memorial Service for Dona Patterson, 79, of Dadeville, will be Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Kellyton United Methodist Church. Rev. Mike Jackson will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church.
Mrs. Patterson passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center. She was born on July 25, 1942, to Willie Theo Hawkins and Jane Neighbors Hawkins. She was a member of Kellyton United Methodist Church and also attended New Concord Baptist Church in Dadeville. She loved her family and friends and never met a stranger. She loved to sing and play the piano and was a member of the choir for many years. She also loved to read and collect books.
She is survived by her daughter, Dona Lisa Losole (Frank) of Montgomery, AL; sons, Charles David Dark (Christy), Jr. and Derek Andrew Dark (Shannon) both of Dadeville; stepchildren, Vicky Patterson Bayles (Ken), Phillip Patterson (Sherri), Chris Patterson (Beth) and Patrick Patterson (Megan) of GA, 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; and sister, Sandra Kay Hawkins Nail (Jim).
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles David Dark; husband, Douglas Patterson; sister, Barbara Jane Hawkins Hemphill, brothers, Willie Theo Hawkins, Jr., and Thomas Cleve Hawkins.
The family will accept flowers or donations to Kellyton United Methodist Church or New Concord Baptist Church.