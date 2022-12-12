Dixie Jean Bridges Grissom (Gama) passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Kennesaw, Georgia.
Dixie was born in Birmingham, Alabama on September 10, 1942. Dixie grew up in Goodwater, Alabama. Her young family then moved to Dalton, Georgia where she made lifelong friends, and was a devoted member of Dalton First United Methodist Church. Because of her love of reading, she began her very successful career with World Book. She wanted every child to have books in their home, and an equal opportunity to learn. From there, Dixie moved to Jacksonville, Florida where she met and married the love of her life, Swayne Grissom, her adoring husband of 35 years. They moved to North Carolina where she and Swayne shared their love of the mountains with their family and became beloved members of Franklin FUMC. When their best friends, Dave and Sue English, moved to Colbert, Georgia, they moved there also where they became active in the Colbert community and enjoyed giving their time to Colbert United Methodist Church.
Her abiding love was with her children and grandchildren. Dixie was an avid storyteller, expert seamstress, cook, gardener, and Appalachian Mountain horticulturist. She loved sharing her talents with her children and grandchildren. Sharing her love of learning, sewing, cooking, and gardening has borne fruit even beyond her hopes and dreams. She always lit up the room with her beautiful smile and contagious laughter.
Dixie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Swayne Grissom; her son, Michael Dean Grissom; her parents, Phelps (Slick) Bridges and Dixie Patten Bridges; her brothers, Wally Bridges and Eddie Bridges.
She will be profoundly missed by her children and their spouses, Jim (Beth) Toland, LeLe (Jeff) Dean, Amy Way (Matthew Grace), and Paul (Tracey) Grissom; her grandchildren and their spouses: Kaitlyn (Jacob) Jackson and their daughter, Lillian, Henson Toland, and Erin Toland; Skylar (Brittany) Dean, Kassidy Dean (John Reidy), and Jake Dean; Laura Patten, Ellis and J.T. Way; Grace, Gabby and Grant Grissom; Emery and Riley Grissom; and her brothers Tommy Bridges and Marty Bridges and sister Celia Bridges. They will all carry her memory close to their hearts and try each day to honor her legacy.
The family also wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Dave and Sue English, Dixie and Swayne’s loyal friends.
Funeral services will be Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Colbert United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Colbert City Cemetery.
Because of Dixie’s love of flowers, the family welcomes floral arrangements for the graveside.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.