Deltha Jean Jones Schofield
1933-2020
Deltha Jean Jones Schofield, 87, a resident of Alexander City, Alabama passed away peacefully at Chapman Assisted Living Facility on September 4, 2020. A graveside service for Mrs. Schofield will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9th, at Sardis Cemetery in Highland Home, Alabama.
Mrs. Schofield was born on April 14th, 1933 in Montgomery, Alabama to Thomas Goode Jones and Cynthia Brady Jones. She was a proud graduate of Sydney Lanier High School in Montgomery. She lived in Highland Home most of her life, where was a long-time member of the Highland Home Church of Christ. She later moved to Montgomery and attended Vaughn Park Church of Christ, and then to Lynchburg, Virginia, where she was a member of Seven Hills Church of Christ.
She was known for her keen sense of humor, witty remarks, lively jokes, and a love to make people laugh. Her hobbies included cooking, trying out new recipes, baking which was her specialty, sewing, gardening, reading, and studying her Bible.
Mrs. Schofield was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Johnson Schofield, and her parents, Thomas Goode and Cynthia Brady Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Joy Dunlap (Henry) of Alexander City; her son, Wade Schofield (Carin) of Lynchburg, Virginia; grandchildren, Rachel Jones (Brian) of Birmingham; David Dunlap of Pelham, and Abby Schofield of Lynchburg; sister Nelda Cox of Alexander City and formerly of Montgomery; niece; Reeda Betts (Charlie) of Montgomery, nephew; Richard Henderson (Kellie) of Troy; and her cousin Clara Young of Valley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Highland Home Church of Christ, or to the church or charity of your choice.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the wonderful dedicated nurses, sitters, and the entire staff at Chapman's Assisted Living for their loving care and kindness to Mrs. Schofield. They made her final years enjoyable and comforting.
Turner's Funeral Home of Luverne is in charge of the arrangements.