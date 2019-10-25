David Maurice Blackwelder
1943 - 2019
Funeral Service for David Maurice Blackwelder, 76, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Henderson and Rev. Josh Sammons will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Maurice passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was born on September 5, 1943 in Alexander City, Alabama to Aubrey Guy Blackwelder and Thelma Rebecca Henderson Blackwelder. Maurice loved his family dearly especially his granddaughters. He was retired from Russell Corporation after 43 years. Maurice enjoyed meeting people and talking to others, traveling, finding new places to eat, reading, antique car shows and Bluegrass Music.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Ann Jones Blackwelder; daughter, Audra B. Henderson (Derrick) and granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Carley Henderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.