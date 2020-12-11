David East Barbour
November 15, 1950 – December 10, 2020
David E. Barbour of Jackson’s Gap, Alabama passed away on December 10, 2020 at his residence at the age of 70. A graveside service will be held at Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens with police honors on Tuesday, December 15th at 11:00 am CT.
David was born on November 15, 1950 to the late, Benjamin and Elizabeth Barbour. He is also preceded in death by his niece, Lisa McCauley.
David is survived by his wife of 24 years, Susanne Allen Barbour; sons, Andrew and Dillon Gulledge; sister, Carolyn Patricia Barbour; niece, Cindy (Buddy) Hathorn; nephew, Jeff (Donna) Whatley; great-niece, Katie Hathorn; and many other loving family members.
David was a loving husband, father, protector, and provider. He enjoyed boating and computer building. He served at the Dadeville Police Department since 1993 and as chief since 2012. One of his proudest accomplishments was modernizing the Dadeville Police Department and hiring the first female officer, Kalie Abbett, whom he considered a close friend. Another close friend and former assistant chief, Christopher Martin along with Kalie Abbett will be honoring him by speaking at his service. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.