Darell Payton Dunn
Mr. Darell Payton Dunn, 78, of Ponte Vedra, Florida, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, July 5 in his home surrounded by his children. There will be a Memorial Service to celebrate his life at 1:00 p.m. on July 13, 2019 at the Ponte Vedra United Methodist Church in Ponte Vedra, Florida.
Darell was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and raised on the family farm in
Alexander City, Alabama where he graduated from Hackneyville High School. Following his graduation, he attended Auburn University where he received a B.S. in Education followed by a M.S. in Education from Auburn University.
Upon graduation, Darell was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United
States Army Reserve where he completed two years of Active Duty and four years of National Reserve Duty.
Following his active duty, he moved to Troy, Alabama as an Assistant Extension
Agent with Auburn University for ten years; transferred to Dawson, Georgia to become an Extension Agent; and then finished his career in Tifton, Georgia with the University of Georgia where he retired as a District Director.
He spent his retirement years in Moultrie, Georgia, Albany, Georgia, and Ponte Vedra, Florida.
He enjoyed service throughout the entirety of his life most recently serving with Ponte Vedra United Methodist Church members at Dining with Dignity in St. Augustine, Florida, the Missions House at Jax Beach, and took part in church mission trips to serve Katrina Victims in New Orleans. In addition, he served as a voting assistant in Albany, Georgia, Moultrie, Georgia, and Ponte Vedra, Florida. He dedicated many years of service to the American Red Cross Blood Drives. He was an active member of Ponte Vedra United Methodist Church and the Men’s Bible Study Group.
Darell is survived by his wife, Allene Price Dunn, one brother, Dale Raymond Dunn (wife Linda Dunn) his three children, Donna Dunn Hostetter (husband Jason Hostetter), Jennie Dunn Parker, and Phil Ray Dunn. Six grandchildren, Cody Parker, Avery Hostetter, Taylor Hostetter, Nick Parker, Abigail Hostetter, Payton Hostetter, as well as many cousins, and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Inez Dunn.
In lieu of flowers, Darell requested contributions please be made to the Hillabee Campground Church, Alexander City, Alabama.