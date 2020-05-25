Daniel Rhames Storey
1964 - 2020
Memorial Service for Daniel Rhames Storey, 56, of Dadeville, Alabama will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Bro. Lenny Arnold will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm at Langley Funeral Home.
Daniel passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Alexander City, Alabama. He was born on March 14, 1964 in Alexander City, Alabama to Charles Durrell Storey and June M. Whaley Storey. Daniel loved his family dearly. He graduated from Tallapoosa Academy and Alabama Fire College. Daniel was a former Fire Chief. He loved to go out West to help fight wildfires when given the opportunity. Daniel enjoyed being in nature, rock climbing, hiking and kayaking.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Storey; mother, June M. Graves; sister, Dee Ayers (Stacy); son, David Storey; niece, Saylor Ayers, and nephews, Austin Holley, Tristin Ayers and Tanton Ayers.
He was preceded in death by his father, brother, David Storey and cousin, Ricky Baker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the local Volunteer Fire Department of your choice.
