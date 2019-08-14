Cortlandt Spencer Johnson "Scoot" Stark
1948 - 2019
Cortlandt Spencer Johnson Stark (Scoot) died on August 7, 2019. He was seventy one years old. Scoot was born on July 14, 1948 in Winter Park, Florida. Preceding him in death were his parents, Colonel Smylie Conn Stark and Judith Johnson Stark. Survivors include his devoted family- wife Elizabeth Stark; daughter, Lauren Stark; and sister Robin Stark.
Scoot had a deep love for his country and for the military. He grew up in a military family. His father, Colonel Smylie Conn Stark, was General Patton’s private pilot in World War II. His grandfather, Colonel Cortlandt Spencer Johnson, served his country in World War I.
Scoot graduated from Lanier High School in 1966. He graduated from Livingston University in 1972. He worked for the State of Alabama for thirty-six years retiring in 2008.
Scoot had a deep religious faith, having accepted Christ at a young age. Scoot was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Montgomery and attended for many years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Children’s Harbor Chapel on Lake Martin Sunday August 18 at 3:00.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or the charity of your choice.
Langley Funeral Home in Dadeville directing.