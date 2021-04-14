Connie Whittle Viscarra, 68, of Stone Mountain, Georgia passed away on March 25, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Freddy G. Viscarra; her brother, Ronald W Whittle of Atlanta, Georgia; her sister, Brenda Fricks of Alexander City, Alabama; her two sons, Freddy Viscarra and his wife Stephanie of Suwanee, Georgia and Carlos Viscarra and his wife Eryn of Greensboro, Georgia; six granddaughters, Kayla, Jessica, Emilia, Elena, Lydia, and Erica; as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was born in Alexander City, Alabama to Henry Whittle of Dadeville, AL and Mattie Lois Thornton Whittle of Equality, Alabama. She graduated from Benjamin Russell High School Class of 1970. She was married to Freddy G. Viscarra Sr. in 1974. She worked as an office manager for several companies throughout her working career. She had a passion for the creative arts, such as writing, poetry, and painting. She also loved to travel, especially to the beach, but most loved being anywhere with her family.
The celebration of life services were held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Snellville, GA.