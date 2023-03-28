Colonel Robert Eugene Stone USAF (Ret) - 1933 - 2023
Funeral Service for Colonel Robert Eugene Stone., USAF (Ret), 90, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Friday, March 31, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Cornerstone First Global Methodist Church, 310 Green Street, Alexander City, Alabama. Rev. Don Cross and Rev. Mike Densmore will officiate. A reception will be held in fellowship hall following the service. Burial will follow in the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at Cornerstone Global Methodist Church.
Col. Stone passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home (Alexander City). He was born on January 24, 1933, in Mobile, Alabama to Henry David Stone and Alice Faircloth Stone. He was an active member of the Methodist Church. After graduating fron Murphy High School at 17, and attending Gulf Coast Junior college for one year, Col. Stone enlisted in the United States Air Force at 18. This was the beginning of a 28-year career as a Jet Fighter Pilot earning Command Pilot Wings. He participated in several combat missions, Bay of Pigs in Cuba, and tour of duty in Vietnam. After ten months of duty, on July 2, 1967, he was shot down just south of Hanoi. He was rescued but was in critical condition. The next three- and one-half years were filled with hospital stays and rehabilitation. In 1973, he returned to Vietnam for another tour of duty. He was promoted to Colonel in charge of several combat missions. He ended his military career as a professor at the War College at Maxwell AFB, Montgomery, Alabama. Col. Stone was recognized for meritorious service, being awarded the Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross, air medals, and Legion of Merit. During his military career he graduated with an undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma.
Following his stellar military career, Col. Stone accepted a position with the State of Alabama in Industrial Training. He came to Alexander City via Central Alabama Community College where he developed programs and training throughout the State of Alabama. Being very community oriented, Col. Stone was instrumental in the development of the Leadership Tallapoosa County program. He has been a very active member of the Alexander City Kiwanis, prison ministry at Talladega Federal Prison, and the Emmaus Community for North Alabama. He was active in his church and taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and served on the Church Administrative Board as the Director of Finance. In 1996, he was chosen as Alexander City’s hero to carry the Olympic Torch for the Alexander City.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dell Mitchell Stone of Alexander City; son, Robert Eugene Stone, Jr. (Lisa), of Townville, SC; daughter, Lori Stone Schoeneman (John) of Harrisburg, NC.; grandchildren, Celise Stone, Robert E. Stone, III (Stacey), Nicole Bradshaw (Basman), Aislinn Cuff (Kevin), Kim Stone, Stacey Snyder, Dr. John P. Schoeneman, Jr. (Helen); 18 great grandchildren; brother, William “Bill” Stone (Barbara); and sister, Alice Stone Guerrieri (John).
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Stone; brothers, Charles Stone, Edward Stone and James Stone.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Children's Harbor, 434 Children's Harbor Drive, Eclectic, AL 36024.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.