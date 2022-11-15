Clifford Hunter Thrasher Jr. ( better known as Cliff, Dad, Papa and Crushing Cliff) age 73, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday Nov. 12,2022. Cliff was born on March 21, 1949 in Montgomery, AL . He later lived in Lake Martin, AL and moved to Panama City, FL in June of 1988. He attended and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1967. He served in the National Guard Army Reserve for 25 years. Cliff was employed by the Dept of Corrections for the state of AL. Later in life Cliff worked for Southern Company and retired after 27 years. Cliff loved playing golf with friends and competing in National Long Drive Competitions. Cliff placed 3rd Nationally in Las Vegas In 2003. The game of golf was his passion and gave him great joy in life. He loved being outdoors, playing softball, enjoying lake life and watching his grandchildren in all of their activities. He loved all sports and was a naturally gifted athlete. Some of Cliff’s most favorite times were spent tailgating on the Auburn Plains with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Hunter Thrasher Sr. and Beverly Ray Thrasher. He is survived by his wife, Susan Dozier Thrasher of 50 years, one daughter Tonilea McNaron, son in law Ricky McNaron and 3 grandchildren , Maylea McNaron, Jase McNaron and Kyle McNaron; sisters Joy Thrasher and Sandra Mann, numerous nieces and nephews and one very faithful 4 legged companion Jake (dog). Along with his love of family and friends, he also had a great love for First Baptist Church, where he served on the cleaning crew for several years. He loved attending church there. Throughout Cliff’s cancer journey, Dr. Conner’s sermons helped him to grow spiritually. The family expresses many thanks to all who encouraged him and prayed for him during this battle. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Panama City with Dr. Craig Conner and Rev. David Flatt officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 1:30-2:45 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Union Church at Lake Martin Cemetery, Dadeville, Alabama. Active pallbearers will be Donnie Lamagdeleine Paxton Mizell, Mike Sullivan, Justin Leake, Greg Barron, Matt Smith, Rob Mann, Hunter Mann, Ricky McNaron, Creed Carleton, Joey, Carleton, Curtis Carleton, George Carleton Jr. and Josh Ledbetter. Honorary pallbearers are Charlie Brown, Tony Dozier and George Carleton Sr. In addition to flowers, those desiring may make memorial donations to the First Baptist Church of Panama City Children’s Ministry in memory of Cliff Thrasher.
