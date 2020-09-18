Graveside services for Clifford Gerald Hogan, age 52, of Jackson Gap will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Community Baptist Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Farr officiating and Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020.
Mr. Hogan passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his residence.
Survivors include his mother, Doris Booker of Five Points; four sisters, Kathy Morgan (Roger) of Alexander City, AL, Sylvia Watts (John) of Marion, SC, Shelia Cowart (Dan) of Tyrone, GA, and Toni Griffin of Valley, AL; two brothers, David Hogan (Lowanna) of Daviston, AL; and Darrell Hogan (Mindie) of LaGrange, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chad Hogan, Travis Rooney, David Eunice, Brandon Hogan, Rodney Morgan, and Joey Hand.
A Roanoke native, Mr. Hogan was born on December 22, 1967, the son of James Hogan, Jr., and Doris Jeanette Redding Booker. He was Baptist by faith and worked in construction. Mr. Hogan was preceded in death by his father; sister, Anita Hogan; and brother, James Ronald Hogan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Quattlebaum Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.quattlebaumfuneralhome.com.