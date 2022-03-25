A Celebration of Life for Mr. Clark L. Reid 71, will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at The Orchard (2095 Old Kellyton Road) in Alexander City, Ala. The family will receive friends and family at 10:00 a.m.
Mr. Reid was born on October 27, 1950, in Orange City, Iowa. He went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2022, in Alexandria, Va., after an extended illness. He was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
He graduated from Chattanooga High School and attended the University of Tennessee. As a senior, he was chosen as a congressional fellow by the American Political Science Association to work for U.S. Senator Edward Kennedy as a speech writer and for U.S. Congressman Larry Pressler as press secretary.
Mr. Reid began his career as a journalist but eventually went into political and governmental service in Washington. He worked for the Republican Nation Committee. He was a press secretary for two Congressmen and chief of staff for three Congressmen. Later he went to work for the U.S. Department of Commerce where he served as associate undersecretary for Communications and for the Office of the Inspector General.
Mr. Reid is survived by his daughter, Savannah Reid, of Alexandria, Va., stepdaughter, Tiffany Kingston of Wardensville, W.Va., and sister, Dr. Amelia Reid Pearson (Robert) of Alexander City, Ala. He has one niece, Laura Hausen (Josh) of Birmingham, Ala., one nephew, Reid Pearson (Destin) of Nashville, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his parents Darrell Clark Reid and Jaucile Long Reid.
