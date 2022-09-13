A memorial service for Christopher Paul McGill, of Buttston AL will be Saturday, September 17th, 2022, at 11:00 am at Alex City Methodist Church.
Mr. McGill passed away on September 8th, 2022, at the Bethany House in Auburn. He was 63 years old.
Chris served in the National Guard (1978 – 1990), retired from Russell Corporation in 1999 where he worked as a maintenance manager in the spinning department. After Russell, he worked at Trutzschler in textile machinery sales/repair and was Owner/Operator of Uneeda Gas Company until 2010. Her served as Secretary and Trustee for the Alex City Elks Lodge, #1878 and President of the Lions Club #12329. For the past 15 years, he worked as the Farm Manager for McGill Timberlands and Rolling Rock Hunting Club.
Chris loved with his whole heart and was loved by many. He gave his all to anyone that needed a helping hand and would remember every special occasion. He created routines with children that became special moments in their lives that they would cherish into their own adulthood. He was a true believer in paying it forward, and never expected anything in return. We will miss his contagious smile and his huge heart for all of us.
He is survived by his son, Michael McGill, Sister, Julie McGill (Cindi), Brother, Pat McGill (Brooke) Brother, Barry McCollough (Rachel) Sister, Danie Halcomb (Bobby) Stepmother, Martha McGill, His special princess, Ginger Sexton and 12 nieces and nephews.
