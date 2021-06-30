Cheryl Jackson Langford passed on June 24, 2021 at her residence at the age of 73.
Cheryl was born November 15, 1947 to the late, James William Jackson, Jr. and Bessie Virginia Gardner. She is also preceded in death by her husband, James D. Langford; daughter, Virginia Murphy; brothers, Lawrence and Stephen Jackson.
She is survived by her son, D. Scott Langford (Linda Wicker) and their children Amelia and Olivia; grandson, Charlie Winter; sister, Frankie Norris; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.