Cherise Nanette Carter-Smoot, age 54, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away June 10, 2021, at home with family nearby. She entered this life June 24, 1966, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Michael and Donna (Tate) Carter. Her father has preceded her in death. She was joined in marriage August 23, 1991, to Robert Smoot.
Cherise became an expert at whatever she put her mind to doing. She owned multiple businesses, where she showcased her talents through creating in various mediums, including photography, paint, craft, sewing, jewelry, and graphic design. Her variety of interests also involved writing blogs and performing musically. Though busy with many activities, Cherise took time for her family and loved on them with her whole heart. She will be greatly missed.
Cherise is survived by her husband of nearly thirty years, Robert Smoot; three daughters: Stormie (Jay) Bryant of Alexander City, Alabama; Jessica (John) Clark of Clarksville, Arkansas; and Niki (Cory) Formby of Alexander City, Alabama; two sons: Josh (Alexis) Smoot of Springfield, Missouri, and Brent Collins of Springfield, Missouri; nine grandchildren: Attasin, Parker, Makenna, Marlee, Mason, Cooper, Sterling, Peaches, and Zander; her mother, Donna Carter of Lamar, Arkansas; three brothers: Duke, Roger, and Billy Carter; one nephew, Blaze; and two nieces: Skylar and Mika.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.