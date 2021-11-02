Charlotte Elizabeth Dark McDaniel of Auburn, Alabama was born on December 15, 1949 in Alexander City, Alabama to Robert Chatfield Dark and Grace Belle Riley Dark and passed peacefully in her sleep at home into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 31, 2021.
Charlotte was a gracious, caring and loving Wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
A 1968 graduate of Benjamin Russell High School, she attended the University of Alabama for one year before transferring to Auburn University where she graduated in 1972 with a degree in Laboratory Technology. She completed a post-grad internship in Medical Technology and was certified as a Registered Medical Technologist. Charlotte worked one year at the then Lee County Hospital in Opelika before beginning her career as a Medical Technologist in the Clinical Pathology Laboratory at the Auburn University School of Veterinary Medicine. She retired from the Vet School in 2002 after over 27 years of service.
She was a faithful member of Parkway Baptist Church and its New Life Sunday School Class, who she loved dearly. Her lifelong love of music led to her Praising her God through song for over 35 years as a member of the Parkway Adult Choir.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Chatfield and Grace Belle Dark and her brother Robert Chatfield Dark Jr. (Bobby). She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gerald McDaniel; children, Brian (Brooke)McDaniel; Brad (Anna) McDaniel; grandchildren Jackson Stewart McDaniel, Caroline Elizabeth McDaniel, Avery Grace McDaniel and Kenneth Reid McDaniel; brother William Allen Dark (Carolyn) as well as a number of beloved cousins and family.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home from 5pm to 7pm.
A Family Only graveside service will be conducted Friday November 5 at 10 a.m. in Alexander City followed by a Celebration of Life Service to be held at Parkway Baptist Church in Auburn with visitation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and the Celebration Service beginning at 2 p.m. Reverend Jeff Redmond will officiate all services.
In Lieu of flowers Donations may be made in Charlotte’s memory to the Parkway Baptist Church Library or the New Life Class Benevolence Fund at Parkway Baptist Church.
