Charlotte Champlin Smith
1972 - 2020
Graveside Service for Charlotte Champlin Smith, 47, of Alexander City, Alabama will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Nixburg Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Rev. Wayne Cowhick will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Charlotte passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1972 in Montgomery, Alabama to John Alexander Smith, IV and Brenda Champlin Smith. Charlotte was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and a graduate of Auburn University. She was also a member of Judge Hugh Locke honor society and a graduate of Birmingham School of Law. She was a member of Christchurch in Montgomery. Charlotte enjoyed living life, flowers, and gardening and had a special love for her family, especially her nephew and niece.
She is survived by her mother, Brenda Smith Sizemore (James M.); brother, John Alexander Smith, V; nephew, John Alexander Smith, VI and niece, Sara Elizabeth Smith.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Memorials may be made to: Children’s Harbor, 1 Our Children’s Hwy, Alexander City, Alabama 35010 or Alexander City Independent Methodist Church, 1020 11th Ave. N, Alexander City, Alabama 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
