Charles Smith
March 3, 1947 – December 25, 2020
Charles Smith passed away on December 25, 2020 at the age of 73. A public visitation for Mr. Smith will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 12-1:30 p.m. CT at Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. CT at Fellowship Baptist Church.
Charles was born on March 3rd, 1947 to the late, Kelvin and Eunice Cleveland Smith. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Gwendolyn F. Smith and step-grandson, Justin Weldon.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Wanda Weldon (Wade); son, Randy Smith (Cathy); grandchildren, Ashley Carter (Stevan), Mitchell Smith (Briana), Heather Smith and Marley Mann, and Amber Davis; great-grandchildren, Alison Carter, Caroline and Elizabeth Berryman, Cade, Aliah, and Waylon Weldon, and Kyndal, Gage and Lenlee Davis; sisters, Doris Black (Eddie) and Lisa Shaw (Raford); brother, David Smith; and many other loving friends and family members.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.