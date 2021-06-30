Mr. Charles McKinney, 32, of Goodwater, AL passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 03,2021 at 11:00AM. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour’s Memorial Funeral Home.
TPI Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today