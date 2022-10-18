1936-2022 - Charles L. Corbin (Chuck) died peacefully at his son's home on Thursday October 13, 2022. He was born November 19, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Charles Luther and Elizabeth Corbin.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Alexander City. He was also a Freemason and subsequent Shriner at ABBA Temple of Mobile, AL. He was very proud to serve on the board of directors for the Shriner's Hospital in Shreveport, LA. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. Chuck spent most of his adult life working for law enforcement in Mobile, AL with the sheriff's department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Charles Luther Corbin. Three sisters: Virginia Schick, Charlotte Danhoff, and Betty Jean Conroy.
He is survived by his children: Dr. Timothy Corbin (Cathy) and Stacy Smith (Ronnie). Grandchildren: Parker Corbin, Ashlyn Smith, Alexis Smith, Tristan Corbin, Zachary Smith, Jaxon Mixon, Connor Hurst (Gunnar), Abby Hurst, and Cade Hurst. Brother-in-law, Bob Conroy and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family was very important to Chuck. He loved spending time with family and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
Chuck loved his church. He enjoyed and appreciated the time he spent in fellowship with his church family.
Chuck's family would like to thank Joann Butler, "Jo Jo", for her assistance in caring for him during the last few months of his illness.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
