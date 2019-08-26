Charles J. Patterson
June 10, 1932 – August 24, 2019
Charles J. Patterson, 87, passed away on August 24, 2019.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Patterson.
He is survived by his sisters, Mae Hawkins, Arletha Benton Phillips, and Ella Jean Altman; step-son, Bob Alexander (Wendi); 14 grandchildren, and numerous other family members.
Memorial service will be held at Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers located at 21927 US HWY 280 Camp Hill, Alabama on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. CST. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. CST until the memorial service at 12:00 p.m. CST.
Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.