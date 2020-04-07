Charles Edward Bronson, Jr., 86, passed away on April 1, 2020 at his home in Marietta, Georgia. He and Margaret Strain Bronson (6 February 1933 - 7 February 1992) shared thirty-two years of marriage together.
He is survived by his children: Joanna Jill Bronson (Paul Commons) of New Jersey, Charles Edward “Sam” Bronson, III, Marietta, Georgia; and Robert Marshall Bronson (Rebecca Brock), Cumming, Georgia ; grandchildren Dakota Commons, Sierra Commons, Caroline Bronson, Jack Bronson, and Cameron Bronson; sister, Meige Bronson Easter (Darwin “Dee” Easter) of Alexander City, Alabama; and adventure companion Joy Camp.
Reared in Alexander City, Alabama, Edd was the son of Charles Edward Bronson (26 November 1907 - 15 July 1978) and Virginia Belyeu Bronson (13 June 1910 - 2 January 1997) of Alexander City. In 1952 he graduated from Benjamin Russell High School, and went on to graduate from Auburn University in 1956 with an Aerospace Engineering degree. He was employed by Lockheed Martin as an aerospace engineer, spending time in Washington and California working on joint ventures for the company. He carried over work skills into his home life by being very skilled in repairing anything.
He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He had many adventures visiting his favorite places in his RV, including attending spring practice baseball games in Florida, visiting his grandchildren in New Jersey and Chicago, and taking the adventure of a lifetime going to Alaska on the Al-Can Highway. Edd also enjoyed watching John Wayne westerns, cooking, gardening, and woodworking. He will be remembered for his easy-going nature and love of family and home.