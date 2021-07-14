Charles Edward Dunham
1945 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. Charles Edward Dunham, 75, of Goodwater, Alabama, will be Friday, July 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home with Bro. Adam Andrews and Bro. Trent Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in the Smyrna Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Dunham passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Russell Medical. He was born on December 11, 1945, in Bankston, Alabama to Grover C. Dunham and Clarice Gardner Dunham. He was an active member of Southview Church of Christ. He was a Godly Christian man with a servant’s heart. He loved hunting, gardening, and joking around with his friends and family. He was an avid reader and book collector. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who cherished the time he spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sherri Dunham of Goodwater, AL; sons, Heath Dunham (Michelle) of Elberta, Chase Dunham (Kasie) of Thomasville, Charles Lee Dunham (fiancé Ashley) of Goodwater, Craig Dunham (Brandi) of Goodwater, Cole Dunham (Becky) of Parris Island, SC; grandchildren, Jud, Owen, Connor, Adleigh, Marleigh, Anna Claire, Henry, Charlee Kate, Daisy, Elam, and Harlan; sister, Annette Jones of Barnsville, GA; brothers, James Dunham of Fayetteville, GA and Larry Dunham (Lisa) of Home, WA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Lomax Dunham, Lowell Dunham, Walter Dunham, Douglas Dunham, and Gerald Dunham.
