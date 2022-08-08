Charles Brenton Pearson passed away on March 12, 2022, from complications of lung cancer. He was 72 years old. Charles was born June 24, 1949 in Alexander City, AL, to parents John E. Pearson, Jr and Clarice Claybrook Pearson. His grandparents were John E. Pearson, Sr., Vertis McGinty Pearson, Loomis Brenton Claybrook, and Emmy Jones Claybrook. He was a native of Dadeville, Alabama, attended Dadeville Schools, and had a blessed childhood growing up with cousins, aunts and uncles, and many lifelong friends.
Charles was at peace with nature, enjoying hours hiking, fishing, and hunting.
In 1966 his family moved to Decatur, AL where he graduated from Decatur High School and attended John C. Calhoun Community College. Charles was a proud veteran of the United States Navy having spent time at ports along the east coast and Guantanamo Bay Cuba.
Charles was a field engineer with large construction companies such as Brasfield & Gorrie.
He was proud to having been a part of the construction of the upper eastern deck of Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn University.
Charles is predeceased by his parents, grandparents, sister Janice Sharp, and nephew Jason Sharp. He is survived by brother John (Marian), nephews David, Adam, and Reid Pearson, and John and Jeffery Sharp, and many cousins and relatives.
Charles was a believer in his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and joins his loved ones in his heavenly home.
Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 178 S. Tallassee St., Dadeville, AL. 36853
