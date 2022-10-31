202210285449marcec13x19ntcopy.jpg
The wonderful life of Cecil Gravlee Duffee, Jr came to a close on October 26, 2022, at the age of 98.  He was born in Birmingham, Alabama on July 10, 1924.  His parents were Nell Devine Duffee and Cecil Gravlee Duffee, Sr.  He attended Lake View Grammar School for two years then moved to Dadeville, Alabama where he attended public schools there until 11th grade.  He graduated from The Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1942 where he excelled in football.  He entered the University of Alabama for his freshman year in the summer of that same year but joined the Navy in December 1942.  He was sent to the Officer’s Training Program at Howard College (now Samford University) for 1 year, then to the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland for 3 years.  While there, he played football for the Navy.  He received a medical discharge due to a leg injury.  He returned to the University of Alabama and graduated in 1947.  While at the University of Alabama, he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, the Jasons Society, and the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society.

