Catherine “Cathy” Rogers Spires, age 73 of Mount Airy, North Carolina passed away on November 9, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on December 24, 1948, in Auburn, Alabama to Seaborn Thomas Rogers and Emogene Edwards Rogers. Cathy grew up in Alexander City, Alabama where her family owned Rogers Automotive Supply for 57 years. She graduated from Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City and then went to Birmingham Southern College. At Birmingham Southern, Cathy was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and the Birmingham Southern College concert choir. She graduated with a degree in history and taught school in the Alexander City School system for 15 years. In 1970, Cathy married Wilmot J. “Hank” Spires, Jr. and they started a family in Alexander City and remained there until 1993. She was active in the community and a member of First United Methodist Church, where she sang in the chancel choir for many years. She served as president of the United Methodist Women, was a girls’ Camp Fire Leader, a boys’ Cub Scout Den Mother, and a founding member of the Russell Hospital Auxiliary board. In 1993, Cathy and her family relocated to Mount Airy, North Carolina. She quickly made many new friends and became involved in the community. She was President of the Salvation Army Board, a member of the Surry Arts Council, and served for many years on the annual Surry Arts Council Ball Committee. Cathy was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Mount Airy, where she served in the United Methodist Women’s group on the Harvest Bake sale committee and the Bereavement committee. She enjoyed participating in book clubs and playing bridge with her friends. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Paula Rogers Woodward, of Pensacola, FL. Cathy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Wilmot J. “Hank” Spires, Jr. of Mount Airy, NC; her children Brannon Spires McDaniel (Michael) of Union, Kentucky and Wilmot “Wil” Jefferson Spires, III (Elizabeth Bondurant) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; her brother Thomas Edwards Rogers (Rachel) of Alexander City, Alabama; her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Thomas Spencer “Spin” Spires (Lynn) of Birmingham, Alabama and Doris Deanne Webb of Sylacauga, Alabama. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Benjamin Garrett McDaniel and Paige Catherine McDaniel of Union, Kentucky; and Wilmot Jefferson Spires, IV and Anne Porter Spires of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Cathy has many other nieces, nephews, and cousins that she loved dearly. The family would like to express sincere appreciation and gratitude to the staff at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, North Carolina and to her care team from Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. A memorial service will be held in Mount Airy, North Carolina at Central United Methodist Church on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 3 pm with the Rev. Danny Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 1909 North Main Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030 or to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, www.mtnvalleyhospice.org. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Trending
Articles
- Vote now for playoff player of the week
- Hovey wins race for State Senate District 27
- ‘I GOT THIS’ Dadeville local wins Young Miss Alabama
- Ben Russell student named FFA national champion
- Coosa County crash kills one woman
- Dadeville ‘Keeps fightin’ and findin’ a way to win’ with 33-8 playoff win over Southside Selma
- Benjamin Russell playoff game to be broadcast on WOTM
- Reeltown eases its way to first-round victory
- City approves $250,000 for fiber optic infrastructure
- Wildcat seniors lay foundation for future success despite playoff loss
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: 11th Annual Denim and Diamonds Charity Ball
- PHOTOS: Benjamin Russell travels to Hueytown in the first round of the playoffs
- PHOTOS: A look at all eight teams in the first round of the playoffs
- PHOTOS: First day of Renew Our Rivers
- PHOTOS: Alexander City School Veterans Day Programs
- PHOTOS: Dadeville Trick or Treat
- PHOTOS: Cooper Rec's All-Stars compete in district tournament
- PHOTOS: Loaves and Fishes celebrates 22 years
- 25 of the best horror movies based on true stories
- PHOTOS: Dadeville High School Homecoming Pep Rally and Parade