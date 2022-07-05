Mrs. Cassie Lee Keyes of Dadeville Alabama peacefully entered Heaven surrounded by family and friends on June 30, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Reverend Earl Keyes, her parents Reverend Earl and Anna Helmick, her four sisters Kathy Helmick, Earlene Skiles, Nancy [Rick] Smith, and Mary [Larry] Elson. She is survived by her sons, Mike [Tammy] Keyes and Doug [Sherry] Keyes; eight grandchildren- Michael [Landon], Kevin [Jessica], Caroline [Isaiah], Amy [Reedy], Christian [Dawn], Nathaniel [Emma], Sarah [Klint], and Michael, and her seven great-grandchildren.
Cassie was fully dedicated to radio ministry and worked for Praise 88.7 for thirty-plus years. Her voice was truly a gift from the Lord. She used it well singing and speaking in churches all over the Southeast. She was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church in Dadeville where she served in the choir, taught Sunday school, and volunteered during VBS.
Cassie was a loving friend always willing to offer spiritual counsel. She was kind and witty with a distinct accent and her pronunciation of words like “home” always made those closest to her laugh. Her love for Ohio State football was only rivaled by her ferocious love for sweets.
Cassie was loved by her family and her Ya-Ya Sisters and will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her beloved radio station, Praise 88.7.
A Celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be at the church from 1:00-2:00 pm.