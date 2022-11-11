After almost 93 years, Carolyn P. Mobley was carried away in the heavenly chariot she had been longing to see. Her ticket had been paid for by the blood of Jesus Christ 48 years ago, and her faith was seen by all who knew her. She dearly loved her family and faithfully prayed that they and many others would place their trust in the Lord and walk with Him throughout life.
Carolyn heard those blessed words, “Well done, good and faithful servant; enter into the joy of your Lord” on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Born to LaRue and Marie Piercy in Cleveland, Ohio, on November 24, 1929, she led various prayer and Bible study groups, and was a great supporter of numerous Christian ministries and an active member at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Among the many for whom she prayed and who survived her are her son, Jim Glass (Susan); daughter, Jae Hunt (Collier); grandchildren JamieLyn Gelhaus (Chris), Erin Harrell (Trevor), Laura Fagan (Matthew), Davis Glass (Lauren), Malissa Valdes, David Valdes, Vann Valdes, Whitney Wright (Nate), Lauren Moras (Chris), Alane Holderfield (Stephen); great-grandchildren Tristen Gelhaus, Tyler Fagan, Rhys Fagan, Elijah Harrell, Madelyn Harrell, Lex Hubert, Nathaniel Wright, John Collier Wright, Natalie Moras, Hannah Holderfield; stepdaughter Hilda Walker (David); stepsons David Mobley (Jackie) and Darrell Mobley (Gaye); numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald A. Piercy; daughter, Linda S. Glass; first husband, Thomas D. Glass; second husband, Robert I.J. Mobley; and great-grandson Walt Thomas Holderfield.
The family will welcome visitors on Monday, November 14, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Alexander City on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 11:00 am, led by Rev. Helen Walton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Sav-A-Life Ministry in Alexander City or to the charity of your choice.
