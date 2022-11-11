Carolyn Mobley

After almost 93 years, Carolyn P. Mobley was carried away in the heavenly chariot she had been longing to see. Her ticket had been paid for by the blood of Jesus Christ 48 years ago, and her faith was seen by all who knew her. She dearly loved her family and faithfully prayed that they and many others would place their trust in the Lord and walk with Him throughout life.

