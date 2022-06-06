C. Richard (Dick) Burdeshaw Jr, 90, of Anderson, SC, died peacefully Friday, May 27, 2022, in his home with his wife at his side.
Born in Sylacauga, Alabama, he grew up in Alexander City, Alabama, and was the son of C.
He was married to Delores Waits Burdeshaw for 28 years. He attended Virginia Military Institute and graduated from Hofstra University with a BS in Accounting. His hobbies included antiquing, bridge (learned at his parent’s bridge table), golf, and casting metal figures (taught to him by his father). He played the baritone and loved all music, particularly blues and jazz. He was a member of the Institute of Auditors and he gave speeches for the Institute on auditing methods (with a focus on healthcare auditing) at numerous venues across the United States. He will be remembered as a great collector and teller of jokes. Dick began his career in audit at Shell Oil and then moved on to other audit positions and ended his career as the General Auditor at Bethlehem Steel for 19 years. He was strongly invested in developing and promoting the knowledge of his auditors to prepare them for the next step in their career. Auditors who had worked for him as long as 45 years ago stayed in touch and came to visit him. He was a good man, a loving husband and father and above all else, his family was the center of his universe.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Delores, son, Stephen Burdeshaw (Sandra), daughters, Layne Rives, Debbie Stacy (Mark), sister, Jane Hales and six grandchildren, David Rives, Katheryn Rives, Scott Stacy (Tia), Kelly Stacy, Sean Burdeshaw, Stephanie Burdeshaw, two great grandchildren, Grant Stacy and Ryan Stacy, his nephew, Clay Hales (Rebecca), and his niece, Luanne Baroni (Philip).
